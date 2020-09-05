BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles ended their 19-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, using a strong offensive performance by rookie Ryan Mountcastle to earn a 6-3 victory Friday night for a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Miguel Andujar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and Clint Frazier added an RBI single to give New York a 6-5 win. Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees.

Mountcastle hit a two-run homer off 21-year-old Deivi Garcia in the second inning of the nightcap and sparked a four-run fifth inning with an RBI single off Clarke Schmidt, who was making his major league debut. Rio Ruiz followed with a run-scoring single and Pat Valaika capped the uprising with a two-run double.

That helped Baltimore secure its first win over New York since March 31, 2019. The 19-game streak for the Yankees tied for their second-longest win streak against a single opponent, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The nightcap also snapped the Yankees' 18-game winning streak at Camden Yards, which was tied for the second-longest road win streak against a single opponent in MLB history.

"It's a little fluky," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of New York's dominance. "It was one of those things that was obviously bound to end."

It couldn't end soon enough for the Orioles.

"We've had a tough time against them. They're a tough club," manager Brandon Hyde said. "Game 1 was disappointing because we had opportunities, and we've had opportunities against them in the past.''

One other impressive New York streak also came to an end, as the Yankees had homered in 22 straight games against Baltimore before being contained in the nightcap. The Yankees came up one game short of matching the mark by a team against a single opponent.

Garcia (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits with six strikeouts in his second big league appearance.

He was outdone by Orioles starter Jorge Lopez (1-0), who gave up three runs -- none earned -- over five innings.

In the opener, Andujar was recalled before the game, entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins (2-2) made it 5-4, and Frazier followed with an RBI single.

Jonathan Holder (2-0) worked the eighth and Chad Green got three outs for his first save. Holder ran for himself after New York burned the designated hitter and scored on Andujar's single.

"Him getting the W and scoring the winning run is pretty cool," Yankees starter Michael King said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.