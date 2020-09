The New York Yankees reinstated shortstop Gleyber Torres from the injured list on Saturday.

Torres was placed on the IL on Aug. 21 with Grade 1 strains of his left quadriceps and left hamstring.

He is hitting .231 with a home run and six RBIs this season.

He fills the roster spot of right-hander Albert Abreu, who was optioned to the team's alternate training site after the second game of Friday's doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles.