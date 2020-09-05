The Washington Nationals have given a three-year contract extension to president and general manager Mike Rizzo, the team announced Saturday.

Rizzo's contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

"We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club," Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. "He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today -- a perennial contender that brought a World Series championship home to Washington, D.C., last season.

"I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come."

In addition to the 2019 World Series championship, the Nationals, under Rizzo's watch, have also won four National League East titles and had one wild-card berth in the past eight seasons.

The Nationals are in last place in the division in this pandemic-shortened season.

The 59-year-old Rizzo joined the Nationals in 2006 and took over the team's baseball operations in 2009. Under his guidance, the Nationals have gone 951-867 -- the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball's third-best record at 743-590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.

He is the fourth-longest tenured GM in the major leagues.

