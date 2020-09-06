Mike Trout hit his 300th career home run in the first game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros on Saturday, surpassing Tim Salmon for the franchise record at just 29 years old.

Trout, who entered the game with 201 career stolen bases, is the fastest to amass 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases in his career, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Trout did it in his 1,235th game; Willie Mays, who is second, got there in 1,295 games.

Trout's home run, an opposite-field line drive off Brandon Bielak in the third inning, gave him 15 on the year, passing San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for the major league lead.

Trout is the 151st member of the 300-home run club and just the 16th to reach the mark before turning 30 years old, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.