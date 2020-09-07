The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list on Monday because of a left oblique strain.

Hernandez was injured while swinging during his last at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Hernandez leads the Blue Jays in home runs (14) and RBIs (27) this season. He's batting .308 in 39 games.

Also on Monday, the Blue Jays placed right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font (right shin contusion) on the injured list.

Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Jonathan Davis were recalled to fill the roster.