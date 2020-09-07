CHICAGO -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Monday night's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow.

It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner was replaced by Matt Wieters in the sixth.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he expects Molina to be available Tuesday, when St. Louis plays a doubleheader against Minnesota.

Molina was batting .276 after going 0-for-2 on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.