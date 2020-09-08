The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of muscle spasms in his back. The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Fried is 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA in seven starts this season, with 47 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.

His velocity was down in Sunday's start against the Washington Nationals and he allowed three runs in five innings. He didn't get the decision as the Nationals routed the Braves 10-4.

In other moves Tuesday, the Braves recalled right-hander Kyle Wright, reinstated right-hander Jacob Webb from the 45-day injured list and designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment.