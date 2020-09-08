Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will not return this season, manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday.

Benintendi, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 12 because of a strained right rib cage, was transferred to the 45-day injured list Tuesday.

He ends his season with just a .103 average with no home runs and one RBI in 52 plate appearances. He is a career .273 hitter and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.

The Red Sox, at 14-28 this season entering Tuesday's games, are in last place in the AL East.