Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and is batting second in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros have lost five straight games entering Tuesday and are just one game above .500 (21-20), 4½ games behind Oakland in the American League West.

Bregman was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 20 with a hamstring injury and has missed 17 games; Houston went 7-10 over that stretch. The Astros also are without ace Justin Verlander (forearm), second baseman Jose Altuve (knee) and second-year slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is out for the season after having surgery on both knees.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is batting .272 with four home runs and 14 RBIs this season.