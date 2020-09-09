DETROIT -- Jonathan Schoop left the Detroit Tigers' game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

After the pitch from Adrian Houser struck Schoop around the wrist, the Detroit second baseman immediately was lifted for a pinch runner.

Schoop has been a significant contributor after the Tigers acquired him in the offseason.

He's hitting .295 with a team-high eight home runs for Detroit, which has worked its way into contention for a spot in the expanded postseason.