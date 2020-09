Atlanta Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday after missing over a month because of a wrist injury.

The Braves optioned infielder Johan Camargo to their alternate training site in a corresponding move.

Albies, 23, hasn't played since Aug. 4 because of a bone bruise in his right wrist. The former All-Star was off to a slow start this season before the injury, batting just .159 with one home run in 11 games.