First baseman Justin Smoak, who was released by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, was signed to a minor league deal by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Giants will send Smoak, 33, to their alternate site. Brandon Belt has been getting the bulk of the playing time at first base for the Giants, with Wilmer Flores also getting some starts.

San Francisco has a hold on the eighth and final spot in the National League playoff race entering Wednesday's games.

The switch-hitting Smoak had a .186 batting average with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games for Milwaukee before he was designated for assignment after the Brewers claimed Daniel Vogelbach off waivers last week.

Smoak hit 85 homers in the previous three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He's also played for the Rangers and Mariners in his career. Overall, he has 196 home runs.

