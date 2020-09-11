The Tampa Bay Rays hold the lead in the American League East, but three losses in their past four games have them looking for some answers.

On Friday night, in an effort to get right, the Rays opted to go all left.

Manager Kevin Cash batted nine pure left-handers in his order against Boston Red Sox right-hander Andrew Triggs, the first time that has happened in the majors in the modern era (since 1900), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

When they go right, we go left

Several teams have started a lineup in which all nine batters have hit from the left-hand side of the plate, but Friday would mark the first time that none of those players were switch-hitters, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Triggs, a 31-year-old claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants last month, is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA for Boston this season.