Major League Baseball says no players have tested positive for COVID-19 for 12 straight days and 20 of the last 21.

One sample among 11,669 was positive in the week ending Thursday, and that positive test involved a staff member, the commissioner's office said Friday.

Since testing started, 86 of 115,337 samples have been positive, a rate of 0.07%.

Fifty-five positives involved players and 31 involved staff.

MLB has had 43 games postponed because of novel coronavirus outbreaks.