Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. left Friday's game with the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off his leg near his ankle.

X-rays on Acuna's foot revealed he did not have a fracture, and the Braves said he is day-to-day.

Acuna fell to the ground and appeared to be in considerable pain, as manager Brian Snitker and members of the training staff came out to check on him. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

Acuna, the 2018 Roookie of the Year, is batting .286 with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs this season.