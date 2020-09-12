Francisco Lindor and Sergio Romo exchange words on the path to first base and the Indians' and Twins' benches clear. (0:41)

Minnesota Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his "inappropriate actions" during Friday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Romo pitched a perfect eighth for the Twins, and added some spice to the night when he finished the inning with a flyout by Francisco Lindor.

The flamboyant Romo was jawing at Lindor as he jogged past, along the first-base line. Lindor then charged at Romo, and the pitcher kept on shouting. Both benches and bullpens emptied, but the teams were able to diffuse the tension without incident.

Romo was suspended one game and fined on Saturday.

Lindor was also fined an undisclosed amount for his role in the incident.

The tiff between the players predated this series.

"It's just a couple of players who continually interact with each other when they probably shouldn't," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. "And I think it would probably be better if they didn't."

Romo's animated expressions after critical outs have rankled several opponents this season.

"If he's going to dish it, we're going to dish it back. He has to take it," acting Indians manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said.

