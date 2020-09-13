The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play a doubleheader Sunday after determining that a Giants player received a false positive on a coronavirus test, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.

Games on Friday and Saturday had been postponed following the COVID-19 positive.

"Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel," MLB said in a statement.

MLB did not say when the second postponed game would be made up, but the teams finish the regular season with a two-game series at the end of September.