Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to be out at least two to three weeks with a strained left hamstring, with manager Kevin Cash saying it would take a "miraculous recovery" for him to be ready for the playoffs.

Choi, who suffered the Grade 1 hamstring injury while scoring Saturday night, is hitting .230 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 42 games this season.

"Ji-Man brings a lot of energy," Cash told reporters before Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. "He's a good teammate, a great teammate. We all felt like he was starting to have some better at-bats and get going. So he'll be missed for sure."

The Rays (30-17) lead the American League East by 3½ games over the Toronto Blue Jays.