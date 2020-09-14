The Oakland Athletics have signed former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb, the team announced Monday.

Lamb was designated for assignment last week by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling for the majority of three straight seasons.

The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago.

He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the National League All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs.

Since then, he's battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.

Oakland is looking for some depth with third baseman Matt Chapman and utility man Chad Pinder out with injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.