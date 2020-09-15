The Los Angeles Dodgers activated third baseman Justin Turner off the injured list on Tuesday morning and are expected to start him at designated hitter in their afternoon game against the San Diego Padres, part of an effort to ease Turner back into the lineup after he missed the past 14 games with a strained hamstring.

The Dodgers cleared a spot on the active roster by sending right-handed reliever Josh Sborz back to their alternate site at USC.

Turner, 35, is batting .282 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 138 plate appearances and serves as a crucial right-handed bat to balance out the middle of their lineup.

The Dodgers, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Padres with two games remaining against them, will gladly welcome Turner back with the left-handed-hitting Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson still struggling to get going.