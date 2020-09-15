Tuesday's and Wednesday's scheduled games between the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have been postponed due to air quality issues in Seattle.

The games will now be played at the Giants' Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday. The Mariners will still be the home team for the games.

Per Airnow.Gov, the air quality in Seattle as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday was 241, which is deemed "very unhealthy." The air quality in San Francisco was 68, which is deemed moderate.

Mariners president and COO Kevin Mather said in a statement that the "air quality in Seattle has gotten worse overnight here at T-Mobile Park and it is not clearing at all today."

Mather said, however, that the Mariners "look forward" to returning to Seattle on Friday for their weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

The question going forward is how the West Coast fires will affect MLB down the stretch, particularly with the American League division series and championship series scheduled to be held in California. While no plan is set in stone, the Phoenix area has emerged as the primary backup option if MLB needs to move any of its postseason games on account of air-quality problems, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The decision on Tuesday night's game comes a night after the Oakland Athletics and Mariners played a doubleheader under a haze of smoke.