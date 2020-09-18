Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, a procedure that will end his season and could potentially make him unavailable for all of 2021.

Ferguson, a 24-year-old left-hander, has been one of the most effective members of a deep and versatile bullpen, posting a 2.89 ERA, 27 strikeouts and only three walks in 18⅔ innings.

The Dodgers still have a couple of reliable lefties in Jake McGee and Adam Kolarek, but Ferguson had been handling some of their high-leverage innings.

A former starting pitcher, he also underwent Tommy John surgery as a high school senior.

"He is a big part of what we're doing and what we are planning on doing going forward," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "I just feel terrible for him."