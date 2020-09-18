The Red Sox acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace from the Colorado Rockies on Friday, completing the Aug. 31 trade for outfielder Kevin Pillar, Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced.

Wallace, 22, was ranked by MLB.com as the Rockies' No. 20 prospect. He made his professional debut last season in the Rockies organization, making 22 relief appearances for Class A Boise.

Named a Northwest League midseason All-Star and Baseball America Short-Season All-Star, Wallace posted a 1.29 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP, while opponents hit just .129 against him. He also converted 12 of his 13 save opportunities.

A native of Methuen, Massachusetts, Wallace was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2019 draft out of UConn. In 71 appearances over three seasons with the Huskies, he posted a 2.77 ERA.

The Rockies also received cash considerations, last month, in acquiring Pillar. The veteran signed with Boston in February.