The Athletics beat the Giants 6-0 and clinch their third straight playoff birth. (1:43)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An AL West title will mean so much more than simply clinching a playoff berth given how the past two seasons have gone for the Oakland Athletics.

Then, the A's might let loose and celebrate a little. But not just yet.

They secured a third straight playoff berth with Seattle's loss to San Diego and a 6-0 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, highlighted by Matt Olson's three-run homer.

"Clinching the playoffs is the goal every single year. Exciting, but winning the division I think is going to be a lot better for us,'' winning pitcher Chris Bassitt said. "It was literally another win. We have a lot bigger goals.''

The A's scoreboard read "Postseason Bound'' high above the cardboard cutouts of fans filling the Oakland Coliseum.

Oakland is in the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons and now shifts its attention to the division title, which could be locked up Saturday. The A's haven't won the West since 2013, winning 97 games each of the past two seasons to finish in second place behind Houston and before losing the AL wild-card game both years.

Olson connected in the third inning of a balanced offensive attack for the A's in the opener of the second round of the 2020 Bay Bridge Series.

Jake Lamb's RBI single in the first staked Bassitt to a quick lead. The right-hander struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to win his third straight start.

"He's been absolutely terrific,'' manager Bob Melvin said, "probably as consistent as we've had all year.''

Tommy La Stella and Marcus Semien also singled in runs for the A's, who finally got a day off Thursday following a grueling stretch with 16 games in 13 days with three doubleheaders.

San Francisco hardly had to travel far to continue its road trip. The Giants were scheduled for games in Seattle earlier this week but smoke from all the West Coast wildfires created dangerous air quality and the clubs instead played at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday. `

The A's played a Monday doubleheader in Seattle, and players expressed concern about the air.

"The air quality is much better than we last saw it here, it certainly is better than Seattle, too,'' Melvin said.

Right fielder Stephen Piscotty missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained right knee. The A's were going to put him through batting practice to determine his status for Saturday.

Also, right-hander Daniel Mengden was medically cleared from a positive COVID-19 test Aug. 28. He has been asymptomatic throughout and resumed throwing off the mound at the club's San Jose alternate site Friday. He is slated for a simulated game Saturday.

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo starts for the A's on Saturday afternoon, looking to end a four-start winless stretch in which he is 0-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.