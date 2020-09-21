Attention New York Yankees fans. Attention Los Angeles Dodgers fans.

Now that we have your attention, we have some really unfortunate news: If you wanted to get your hands on the latest collaboration between fashion line Kith and Major League Baseball ... you are unfortunately out of luck. Unless you have a few hundred extra dollars laying around.

The Kith for MLB Monday Program collection launched Monday morning, the first half of the collection featuring Yankees and Dodgers gear.

But nearly every item -- which ranged from hoodies to hats to shirts to crewnecks -- sold out online by 2 p.m. ET, and the most popular items are already reselling on eBay for quite a lot of change.

The New York Yankees monogram hoodie was $185 normally, but is now $350 (or best offer!) on eBay. Want the Kith x MLB Dodgers Crewneck in royal blue? Better fork over $400. The clothes have yet to hit StockX, another popular clothing resale website.

Kith's Monday Program is a mini exclusive collection with a few new pieces that drops online and in stores on Mondays at 11 a.m. ET. Some prior collaborations have been with Calvin Klein and New Balance, all of which sold out by the end of the day. Lines are known to stretch for blocks on *Sunday night* when Kith's stores are open to full capacity.

Kith is a prominent streetwear and lifestyle brand that was established in 2011, with five brick-and-mortar flagship stores. In 2018, LeBron James and Nike partnered with Kith on a "Long Live The King" collection and James wore a Kith "Looney Tunes" shirt at a news conference. When Kith partnered with Mitchell and Ness, Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson modeled parts of the collection.

Kith's New York Fashion Week show over the years has brought out athletes like James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Victor Cruz.

Maybe next week's drop will include more MLB teams. Better get up early if you're interested.