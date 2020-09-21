Chicago Cubs lefty Jose Quintana will be activated from the injured list on Tuesday and start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager David Ross announced Monday.

Quintana, 31, has been out with a lat injury after missing time to start the season with a cut on his hand.

"He's been getting stretched out," Ross said. "I want to give him a little bit of leash and communicate with him in-game."

Quintana has only thrown six innings this season between the two injuries. He's been a mainstay in the Cubs rotation, and with fellow starter Tyler Chatwood out with an elbow ailment, the team has been in need of innings from the rotation. His role in the playoffs might be determined by his outing on Tuesday and then possibly in the team's regular-season finale on Sunday.

"We're going to go with the best pitchers for the postseason," Ross said. "Before I comment on that [Quintana's role], I'd like to see him pitch in a real game."

Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks are the Cubs top two starters heading into October. Quintana could join Jon Lester and Alec Mills as other options for Ross.

"My arm and body [are] really good right now," he said. "I can't wait to be a starter for the first time in 2020."

Quintana is expected to be a free agent in the offseason.

"My expectation is to be ready to do my job. I don't know what comes for me after [Tuesday]," he said. "I'm ready for whatever role they need me."