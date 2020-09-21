Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi and center fielder Roman Quinn were ejected from Monday night's game against the Washington Nationals in the third inning for arguing a call by plate umpire Junior Valentine.

Girardi came out of the dugout to argue after Quinn took a called third strike on an 84 mph splitter from Anibal Sanchez with a full count. Quinn was replaced by Mickey Moniak, who went to left. Adam Haseley shifted from left to center.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0. The Phillies, competing for a wild-card berth in the playoffs, are scheduled to play their final eight games away from home.