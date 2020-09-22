Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is banged up again as he left Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with right oblique tightness and is day-to-day, according to manager David Ross.

"I definitely feel like it's frustrating," Ross said after the Cubs' 5-0 win. "He was pretty emotional [in the clubhouse]. It's a unique year and he's dealt with a lot."

Bryant injured himself on a swing in the top of the second inning. He stayed in the game but was taken out an inning later in favor of David Bote.

Bryant has had a myriad of smaller injuries over the past few years including a wrist and finger issue this season. He was even a late scratch one game due to a gastrointestinal problem that fortunately wasn't related to COVID-19. The starts and stops to his season haven't helped his production as he's hitting .195 with five RBIs in 32 games.

"He's one heck of a player," teammate Kyle Schwarber said. "Whenever he's in the lineup and up at the plate we think something good is going to happen."

Ross is hopeful for good news, but oblique injuries usually take some time. The team will know more about Bryant's condition on Tuesday.

"It's a frustrating situation for him," Ross said. "I know he wants to be out there and play. Hopefully we get some good news ... We'll see how it goes tomorrow [Tuesday]. I'm trying to hold out hope."