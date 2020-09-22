KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals shut down Dakota Hudson for the season by transferring him to the 45-day injured list on Tuesday while activating reliever Kodi Whitley and optioning Junior Fernandez to the team's alternate training site.

Hudson left his start Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after two innings because of elbow tightness, and Cardinals president John Mozeliak said an MRI exam revealed a "flexor tendon issue." Hudson was supposed to see Cardinals medical director Dr. George A. Paletta Jr. for another exam Tuesday, but that has been delayed.

The 25-year-old Hudson, who won 16 games last season, finishes 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

Whitley is the last Cardinals player who was part of the team's COVID-19 outbreak to return. His absence was extended by elbow soreness. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in two appearances before he was sidelined.