Justin Turner, expected to make his first start at third base in nearly a month, was a late scratch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Tuesday because of recurring discomfort in his previously injured hamstring.

Turner, 35, missed two weeks because of a strained left hamstring but returned last Tuesday and served as the Dodgers' designated hitter in his first five games. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was initially going to play Turner only a handful of innings at third base so as to not overwork him, but he replaced Turner with Edwin Rios about two hours before first pitch against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Turner, who hasn't played third base since Aug. 28, is batting .296/.396/.415 in 159 plate appearances this season.