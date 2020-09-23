CLEVELAND -- With one sweet swing, Jose Ramirez pushed the Cleveland Indians into the playoffs and strengthened his case for the American League MVP award.

Ramirez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

Ramirez's drive to right off Jose Ruiz scored Cesar Hernandez and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

"Once I hit it, I knew it was a home run because I got it right on the barrel," said Ramirez, who is hitting .500 (14 of 28) with six homers and 16 RBIs in his last seven games. "There was a lot less champagne than usual, but it was still a good celebration."

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernandez, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, creating a logjam at the top of the division. Minnesota is in second and Cleveland is just three games back.