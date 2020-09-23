The Chicago Cubs are in the postseason for the fifth time in six years, clinching a spot on Tuesday night despite losing 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It's David Ross' first trip to the postseason in his first season as the Cubs' manager.

"It's nice," Ross said after the game. "Super proud. Thankful for the group I have. It's very rewarding for that group in there that's put in the hard work in a unique atmosphere."

The Cubs got off to a fast start, winning 13 of their first 16 games to take command in the National League Central, where they've been in first place since the season opener. Their success has been tied to their pitching staff, which ranks third in ERA in the National League.

But Chicago's offense has slumped since the quick beginning to the season. The Cubs rank 22nd in OPS and are hitting under .200 against left-handed pitching.

"It's a lot of credit to us for not being in sync the whole year and grinding through and getting wins," first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "It's a full team effort and that's what it's going to take to be the last team standing."

The Cubs have a history of making the postseason after changing managers. In 2003, Dusty Baker led the Cubs to a division title in his first season; Lou Piniella did the same in 2007. Joe Maddon also made it to the playoffs in 2015, his first season at the helm. Ross was a player on that 2015 team.

"There is so much to be proud of and thankful for from my seat," Ross said. "They came in ready to summer camp and it showed."

In the coming days, the Cubs are in good position to clinch their third division title since 2016 and host the first round of the playoffs at Wrigley Field, where they produced the lowest batting average in history there this season (.210). But Chicago features several October tested starters, including Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester. And many of the core players are still there from when the team won the World Series in 2016.

"To be one of the playoff teams is very exciting," Rizzo said. "It's something that we're going to not take for granted because this is not easy.

"It's [the playoffs] a whole different beast. It's a different game. It's a different vibe."