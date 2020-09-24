Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not return to the dugout during the regular season but is slated to join the team's postseason bubble.

The 61-year-old has missed 42 games because of gastrointestinal surgery and blood-clotting issues.

"It gives Tito an opportunity to be around the team, even if it's not in the dugout,'' president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said.

The Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday to move within two games of the AL Central lead with their second straight last-at-bat victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.