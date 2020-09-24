The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Walker Buehler, who has been dealing with a blister on his right index finger for about a month, off the injured list Thursday for one final tuneup start before the postseason.

Buehler, 26, was placed on the IL because of that blister for the second time in two weeks on Sept. 10, but the right-hander threw a six-inning, 90-pitch simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, throwing the first 75 pitches with his finger uncovered.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he would be monitoring Buehler "pretty closely" in his return against the Oakland Athletics and that the primary objective is to ensure he doesn't suffer a setback. Buehler recently sought advice from former Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who has dealt with blisters throughout his career.

"Walker feels really good, confident, the finger itself in a good place," Roberts said. "It's just up to all of us to make sure we just manage it tonight. He wouldn't be making this start if we didn't feel good as far as him taking on a regular start."

The Dodgers are still ironing out most of their pitching plans for the best-of-three wild-card series that begins at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, partly because they might not learn their opponent until the end of the week.

Buehler and Clayton Kershaw are expected to start the first two games, but the Dodgers have yet to determine the order. A potential Game 3 could see the Dodgers deploy an opener, with the traditional No. 3 starter -- either Julio Urias, Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin -- pitching bulk innings later in the game.

Buehler wasn't properly stretched out when Major League Baseball restarted and has logged only 32⅔ innings heading into his final regular-season start, posting a 3.86 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 10 walks. Most of his recent work has come in controlled environments.

"He's still pitched and understood what's at stake in these sim games, and I expect him to be sharp," Roberts said. "You're one start away from the postseason, so I expect him to be sharp and ready to go."