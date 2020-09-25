Thom Brennaman has resigned as a Cincinnati Reds broadcaster, he told WCPO on Friday, one month after he used an anti-gay slur on the air.

"My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds," Brennaman said in a statement to the network. "I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and the LGBTQ community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me."

On Aug. 19, Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.

The Reds took Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game, handing his duties to alternate play-by-play man Jim Day.

On Friday, Brennaman said he was "so very sorry" for his comment and hoped to continue as a broadcaster.

"And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person." Brennaman said in his statement.

In a statement at the time of Brennaman's comment, the Reds said they were "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark."