The Washington Nationals and manager Dave Martinez have agreed to a three-year extension, a source confirmed to ESPN. The deal is worth $7.5 million, according to USA Today.

Martinez had an option on his contract for next season, but this deal would replace that and keep the manager with the reigning World Series champs through the 2023 season.

MLB Network first reported on the two sides agreeing to an extension.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, who signed his own new contract this season, stated that re-signing Martinez was a priority for him.