San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger is uncertain to pitch in the wild-card round of the playoffs after being diagnosed with an elbow impingement in his throwing arm, according to the team.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller told reporters Friday that they would not rule Clevinger out, but the plan is to wait and see how he feels after receiving a cortisone shot.

Clevinger left his start Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after one inning and underwent an MRI.

Obtained in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 31, Clevinger is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts since joining the Padres.

The Padres (34-22) already have clinched their first playoff berth since 2006.