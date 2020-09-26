Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. belted a tape-measure home run that won't soon be forgotten in the first inning Friday against the Boston Red Sox.
Acuna rocked a 495-foot leadoff shot that measured as the longest homer in MLB this season and tied for the fifth-longest in the Statcast Era (since 2015).
Acuna's homer came on a 3-1 count off Chris Mazza for his 19th career leadoff HR, the second-most in baseball since 2018, when he was the rookie of the year.
He has 13 home runs this season after hitting 41 last year.
Acuna is batting .257 with 28 RBIs and a .997 OPS.
Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.