Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. belted a tape-measure home run that won't soon be forgotten in the first inning Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

Acuna rocked a 495-foot leadoff shot that measured as the longest homer in MLB this season and tied for the fifth-longest in the Statcast Era (since 2015).

Acuna's homer came on a 3-1 count off Chris Mazza for his 19th career leadoff HR, the second-most in baseball since 2018, when he was the rookie of the year.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 495-foot leadoff home run is the longest in MLB this season and is tied for the fifth-longest in the Statcast Era (since 2015). Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

He has 13 home runs this season after hitting 41 last year.

Acuna is batting .257 with 28 RBIs and a .997 OPS.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.