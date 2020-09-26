The San Francisco Giants have designated pitcher Jeff Samardzija for assignment and placed him on unconditional release waivers, the team announced Saturday.

The 35-year-old right-hander went 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA and 6 strikeouts in four starts for the Giants this season. Samardzija was reflective after pitching three innings of relief in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Padres in which he gave up three runs.

"Sitting there was definitely a little emotional," Samardzija told reporters after the game. "You take for granted all those times before you've done it. It's like you're always going to be there, always going to have an opportunity. But I think we all know that time goes by real fast."

Samardzija signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants in 2015.