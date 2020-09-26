Chicago White Sox pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended three games for intentionally hitting Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, while manager Rick Renteria got a one-game ban, Major League Baseball announced Saturday.

Cordero hit Contreras during Friday's blowout loss to the Cubs, several innings after Contreras threw his bat high into the air to celebrate a three-run homer.

"I knew it was coming," Contreras said after the game. "I have no regrets, zero regrets. Once they hit me, I don't think that's the smartest thing to do. He got thrown out. And who knows if he's going to get suspended?"

Renteria will serve his suspension during Saturday's game against the Cubs. He and pitching coach Don Cooper also were fined an undisclosed amount.

It is unknown at this time if Cordero will appeal the suspension.