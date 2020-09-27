The Atlanta Braves activated Pablo Sandoval on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

He will be playing third base in Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Sandoval is being prepped for a bench role in the postseason for the NL East champions. The Braves have a lot of right-handed options on their bench and Sandoval is a switch-hitter.

He joined the Braves on a minor league deal earlier this month after he was released by the San Francisco Giants.

Sandoval was hitting .220 with one home run and six RBIs this season for the Giants -- his second stint with the team.