ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuna Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves' lineup in their regular-season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

The postseason-bound Braves say the move before Sunday's game against Boston was made as a precaution.

Even so, the report of renewed soreness in Acuna's wrist is cause for concern as the team prepares for the NL wild-card series. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25.

Acuna is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBI.

Ender Inciarte replaced Acuna in center field, and Ozzie Albies moved up as the new leadoff hitter.