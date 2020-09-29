ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- First baseman Rowdy Tellez is on the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for their first round playoff series against Tampa Bay after recovering from a strained right knee that had sidelined him since Sept. 8.

Tellez could be a designated hitter option for the top-seeded Rays in the best-of-three series against the No. 8 Blue Jays.

Right-hander Jordan Romano was not included on the 28-man roster Tuesday. He has not pitched in a game since Aug 28 because of a finger injury but threw batting practice Sunday in hopes of earning a spot.

Toronto also left off right-hander Tanner Roark, who had a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts.

Toronto's roster features 13 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and four outfielders.

The pitchers are Chase Anderson, Anthony Bass, Ryan Borucki, A.J. Cole, Rafael Dolis, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, Nate Pearson, Robbie Ray, Hyun Jin Ryu, Matt Shoemaker, Ross Stripling and Taijuan Walker.

Position players include catchers Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Reese McGuire, infielders Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Joe Panik, Travis Shaw, Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan Villar, and outfielders Jonathan Davis, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez.