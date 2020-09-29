CHICAGO -- Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will start Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, manager David Ross announced. The decision was between Hendricks and Cy Young contender Yu Darvish. Darvish will take the ball in Game 2.

"I [feel] like I have two aces," Ross said. "I trust both those guys."

"It's a huge honor for me to get the nod from Rossy for Game 1 but at the end of the day we all know what Yu has done this year," Hendricks said. "He's our ace. He's been the guy dominant all year long. If this was a one game playoff kind of thing, he would be the guy, obviously."

Hendricks started on Opening Day and has taken the mound in big games for the Cubs over the past half-decade. He's 2-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 11 career postseason games, including 10 starts. This season, he led all qualified pitchers with an 8-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, giving up a free pass to less than one batter per nine innings pitched.

"It's really comforting from my seat when he takes the ball," Ross said. "I know he's excited. I'm excited. We have to win two of them. I'm glad we've got those horses."

Hendricks last pitched on Sept. 23 so he'll be off a full week, while the move gives Darvish an extra day of rest after his last outing on Friday.

If the best-of-three series advances to a Game 3 on Friday, the Cubs will start left-hander Jon Lester. Sandy Alcantara will start Game 1 for the Marlins.