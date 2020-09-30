LOS ANGELES -- The Milwaukee Brewers, still scrambling after the sudden loss of ace Corbin Burnes, will start left-hander Brent Suter in Game 1 of the team's wild-card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell wouldn't specify parameters for Suter -- "The parameters are to get people out," Counsell said -- but Suter hasn't recorded more than 12 outs or thrown more than 59 pitches this season. Both of those occurred in Suter's most recent appearance, on Friday, when he threw four scoreless innings in a spot start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

His next appearance will come in the crucial tone-setter of a best-of-three series opposite electric right-hander Walker Buehler (first pitch from Dodger Stadium is 10 p.m. ET on ESPN). The decision leaves Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee's best healthy starter by a wide margin, to pitch on normal rest in Thursday's Game 2.

Suter throws his fastball in the mid-80s, but he is effective at generating ground balls and was able to strike out 38 batters in 31⅔ innings this season, coupling that with a 3.13 ERA. The Brewers lined it up weeks ago for Burnes to start Game 1 of a potential postseason series, then watched him suffer what could end up being a season-ending oblique strain on Thursday.

"We're on Plan B," Counsell said of Suter, "but it's a good Plan B."

Suter's start, regardless of its effectiveness, will force the Brewers to rely heavily on their relievers from the onset. Devin Williams and Josh Hader provide them with one of the best bullpen duos in the postseason, but those two won't be able to pick up all of the remaining innings in Game 1 without being unable to bounce back to pitch in Game 2. Pitchers such as Eric Yardley, Corey Knebel, Drew Rasmussen and others -- potentially starters like Josh Lindblom or Adrian Houser -- will have to step up.

"We're gonna need contributions from relievers beyond those two guys," Counsell said. "That's absolutely important. It's obviously more important in a day like tomorrow."