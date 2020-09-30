Center fielder Byron Buxton is not in the Minnesota Twins' lineup Wednesday because "he's not at 100%," manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters before Game 2.

Baldelli said Buxton could be available off the bench if his condition improves. He would not elaborate more on Buxton's condition. Buxton was hit in the helmet by a pitch on Friday and had "mild" concussion symptoms. He was cleared for Game 1 and played the entire game.

Max Kepler is starting in center in Game 2. Rookie Alex Kirilloff, who has yet to make his MLB debut, is starting in right field.

The Twins trail the best-of-3 wild-card series against the Houston Astros 1-0 after losing 4-1 Tuesday, their 17th straight postseason defeat.