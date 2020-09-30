Carlos Correa defends the Astros' solid play in their defeat of the Twins and calls the celebration afterward "special." (0:17)

For every baseball fan outside of Houston, it was easy to hate on the Houston Astros.

They cheated and got caught. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened, and baseball fans were deprived of their ability to boo them. Fans tried. They flew planes with banners around stadiums. They banged trashcans whenever the Astros were in town. Rob Lowe got involved.

Then the Astros got into the playoffs with a losing record and their karma ran into the impressive, but depressing, run of postseason bad luck around the Minnesota Twins. The Astros swept the Twins Wednesday, extending Minnesota's postseason losing streak to a record 18 games.

The Astros' haters and fans had a lot to say about it. In more confusing, ironic, karma-impaling developments, because of the playoff bubbles, the Astros will play the ALDS at Dodger Stadium.

This series win is for all the haters. Everyone who trashed on the Astros all year.



This win is for the fans. Who had to deal with the media and crazy fans and hypocritical players.



Astros are 2-0 in the playoffs and headed to the ALDS. pic.twitter.com/s62rO3H2OF — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 30, 2020

"Looks like I picked the wrong week to start believing in the Twins" pic.twitter.com/vyLms3Qcww — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 30, 2020

The Twins are evidently cursed by having a former 2017 Astro on the team pic.twitter.com/HFZ9iK8SU5 — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 30, 2020

The Minnesota Twins have lost 18 consecutive postseason games.



The streak started in 2004, continued in 2006, grew into kinda messed up in 2009, was like WTF in 2010, got super painful in 2017, stopped making any sense in 2019 and in 2020 is sadly amazing and amazingly sad. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 30, 2020

The Astros swept the Twins in the Wild Card Series and Minnesota still has not won a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS, extending its losing streak to 18 games, the longest such streak in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL history. pic.twitter.com/iNVVPXO96l — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2020

"This feeling describes how it feels to watch the Minnesota Twins play #Postseason baseball"



Twins fans: pic.twitter.com/Fl3iHa4uFY — Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) September 30, 2020