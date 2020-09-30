Starling Marte is hit by a pitch in the ninth inning forcing him to drop the bat and clutch his hand in pain. (0:36)

Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left pinkie after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday, but there is optimism that he could continue playing, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

Marte was hit in the hand on a fastball by Chicago Cubs reliever Dan Winkler in the ninth inning of Miami's 5-1 wild card-opening win in Chicago. Marte was in obvious pain and quickly retreated down the clubhouse tunnel.

He was replaced by Monte Harrison.

The Marlins said after the game that Marte was set to undergo X-rays on the injury.

Marte, acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit .281 with 6 home runs, 27 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season

He was deemed to be "100 percent" by manager Don Mattingly entering the game after he was hit by a 94-mph fastball on the front of his helmet by New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt during Sunday's regular-season finale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.