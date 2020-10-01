LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Braun exited Game 1 of the Milwaukee Brewers' wild-card playoff series Wednesday night with what the team described as mild discomfort in his back.

Braun, who has dealt with nagging back issues over the past few weeks, appeared to injure himself while banging against the wall after catching a deep fly ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith to end the second inning.

Braun, 36, batted in the next half-inning and struck out swinging, then was replaced by Tyrone Taylor when his spot came up again in the fifth.

The Brewers entered this series without their best starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes, and arguably the best reliever in baseball this season, Devin Williams. Braun, who might be finishing up his final season with the Brewers, batted .286/.324/.635 in September.