Starling Marte is hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, forcing him to drop the bat and clutch his hand in pain. (0:36)

Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte will be available to pinch run or play defense in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, manager Don Mattingly told SiriusXM Radio.

Marte was hit in the left hand by a fastball and suffered a nondisplaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal -- the bone that leads into the pinkie finger -- in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-1 win in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series at Wrigley Field.

He was listed as day-to-day by the Marlins on Wednesday.

Mattingly, appearing on SiriusXM Radio on Thursday, said Marte probably will not take any at-bats in Game 2. Marte will be replaced by Magneuris Sierra in center field.

Marte, 31, was hit by Cubs reliever Dan Winkler and was in obvious pain, quickly retreating down the clubhouse tunnel to have X-rays. He was replaced by Monte Harrison.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Marte hit .281 with 6 home runs, 27 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.